Authorities identify 61-year-old man struck, killed by Brockton police cruiser

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 61-year-old Brockton man who died after being struck by a Brockton police cruiser Friday night and are still investigating the fatal crash, officials said.

State police detectives and members of the Crime Scene and Collision Reconstruction Section reported to the crash around 8:40 p.m. in the area of 581 Main St., according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney’s office, a Brockton police officer was responding to an emergency call at 8:20 p.m. in a marked cruiser with lights and sirens activated when the car struck a male pedestrian at 581 Main St. The officer made attempts to stop and avoid the collision and immediately administered aid to the victim, the district attorney’s office said.

Emergency responders transported the man, identified as Antonio Tavares, 61, to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

The crash is still being investigated by the district attorney’s office and state police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

