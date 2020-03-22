Authorities identify Ayer resident who died from coronavirus

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ayer resident has been identified as the second person to die from coronavirus in Massachusetts.

The victim, previously identified as a woman in her 50s, had a pre-existing condition, making her more susceptible to the virus, health officials said.

People who have been in close contact with her have been notified and have been asked to self-quarantine, town officials said.

