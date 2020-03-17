Authorities identify Belmont, NH homicide victim

BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 62-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found killed in her home on Monday.

Belmont, New Hampshire police officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Tee Dee Drive around 4:30 p.m. found the resident, Pamela Murphy, dead, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined Murphy’s cause of death of was trauma to her head and neck and that the manner of her death was homicide.

Although the investigation is active and ongoing, authorities say there doesn’t appear to be a danger to the public.

