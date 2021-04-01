Authorities identify bicyclist killed in Westford crash

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the bicyclist who died after being struck by a motor vehicle in Westford on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist in the area of North Street just after 5:30 p.m. found 62-year-old Donald Crowell suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Crowell was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of a Cadillac sedan was traveling west on Route 40 when they hit Crowell, who was riding in the opposite direction, authorities said.

There have been no charges filed against the driver.

An investigation remains ongoing.

