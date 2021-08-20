CASCO, Maine (AP) — Skeletal remains discovered in a shed belonged to the missing daughter of the man who lived in the house until his death in March, state police said.

The remains were those of Denise Ramsey, daughter of Douglas Scott Sr., said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State police aren’t characterizing the nature of the death and investigation. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Douglas Scott Jr. told the Portland Press Herald that he discovered his sister’s body in the shed on May 8 while cleaning it out months after his father’s death.

Denise Ramsey had been reported as a missing person to the sheriff’s department. Her father died of COVID-19 complications.

Ramsey’s daughter, Danielle McNaughton, told WGME-TV that she helped authorities identify her mother through a distinctive tattoo on her ankle. She is planning to hold a celebration of life at some future date.

