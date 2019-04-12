SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man whose body was pulled from the water near the Old Eastern Marsh Trail in Salisbury on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a body in the water off Mudnock Road Access about 3 p.m. found 29-year-old Jeffrey A. Wolk, Jr., Salisbury police said.

Police were initially unable to identify the victim due to the condition of the body, but were later able to use personal identifiers and tattoos to identify him.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation into how he ended up in the water remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on Wolk’s last whereabouts are encouraged to call Salisbury police detectives at 978-465-3121.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)