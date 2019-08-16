Authorities identify driver arrested in deadly Sutton hit-and-run

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Sutton on Wednesday that claimed the life of a beloved 51-year-old jogger, officials said.

Shane Newman, 39, of Sutton, was taken into custody during a traffic stop after a warrant was issued for his arrest out of Uxbridge District Court, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph E. Early.

Investigators credit this arrest to dozens of tips offered by the public.

Newman is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. He is set to face a judge on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man on the front lawn of a home on Singletary Road about 8:15 a.m. pronounced Daniel DeLima, of Millbury, dead at the scene, according to the Sutton Police Department.

DeLima loved running, according to his friend Eduardo Perez. He was able to reach his goal of running a marathon in Paris last year.

“He was a wonderful person,” Perez said. “So loved by everyone. [He was a] psychologist and his life was just to help people. He never held any grudges against anybody. He was always fun.”

DeLima’s family released a statement saying “he is the most wonderful person we know. He was very loved and will be missed by many. There are no words to express our pain. Jogging was one of his favorite things in life, he left us doing what he loves.”

