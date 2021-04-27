Authorities identify driver killed in Rhode Island crash that left car submerged in river

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the driver who was killed in a crash on a highway in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-car crash on Interstate 95 south in Warwick around 5:30 a.m. found a Nissan Maxima submerged in the Pawtuxet River, according to Rhode Island State Police.

A dive team was called in to extricate the driver, 45-year-old Edouard Myto, from the wreckage. The Warwick native was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

An investigation revealed that Myto veered right, traveled across the breakdown lane, and left the roadway near Exit 13, police said. His vehicle then barreled through the woods and into the river.

The crash remains under investigation.

