MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the driver who died after losing control of a car and crashing into a fence, a wooden structure and a tree in Milton on Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a single-car crash on Chickatawbut Road just after 10 p.m. discovered 29-year-old Jake Bjork, of Raynham, trapped inside a 2015 Kia Optima.

Milton fire personnel used mechanical means to free Bjork before he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the Kia was traveling eastbound on Chickatawbut Road when the driver lost control of the car while entering a right-bearing curve just after Forest Street, state police said.

The Kia began to rotate and then went off the road, traveled down an embankment, and struck a fence, a wooden structure and a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The scene cleared just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

