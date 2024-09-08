FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified two people who died in a crash in Foxboro on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of South and Cedar streets found Joseph Borrelli, 85, and his wife, Carol Borelli, 81, both of North Attleboro, injured, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Both succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

