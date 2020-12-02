MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified an elderly woman who died in a house fire in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

Shirley Mae Gordon, 81, died after a home at 6 Harris Ave. caught on fire around 5:30 a.m., New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Merrimack Fire Chief Matthew Duke and Merrimack Police Chief Brian Levesque announced in a joint release.

An autopsy for Gordon has been scheduled for Thursday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

Parisi is reminding the public to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes, keep exits clear of debris, have heating systems inspected and maintained on an annual basis, and keep at least a three- to five-foot clearance around any heating appliance from other combustible materials.

