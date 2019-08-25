Authorities identify Fitchburg woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fitchburg woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Worcester Sunday morning, state police say.

Troopers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Worcester that resulted in the death of the operator around 7 a.m. found a 2005 Kia Spectre off the roadway.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman, identified as Luz Trinidad, was traveling on Route 290 eastbound when, for reasons still under investigation, her Kia left the roadway and crashed.

Police say a 25-year-old female from Leominster suffered minor injuries and a 23-year-old female from Worcester was uninjured in the crash.

Exits 19 and 20 on Rt. 290 were closed for approximately 2 hours as the scene examined and cleaned up.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to State Police-Holden with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services Section.

No additional information has been released.

