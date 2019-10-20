Authorities identify Groton man arrested in connection with wife’s stabbing death

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Groton man who was arrested Saturday in connection with his wife’s stabbing death, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced.

Gregory Fairbairn, 62, was arrested by Groton police officers who found his 57-year-old wife, Mary Fairbairn, unresponsive at their Lowell Road home around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the district attorney’s office.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Mary Fairbairn’s death is being investigated as an apparent homicide and additional charges are expected.

