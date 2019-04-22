Authorities identify Hampton, NH homicide victim

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 34-year-old New Hampshire man who was found dead in Hampton on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported incident at an apartment building found Juan Astacio unconscious with obvious injuries, according to a joint statement issued Monday by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Hampton Police Chief Richard E. Sawyer.

Gonzalez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Gonzalez’s manner of death was homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

