Authorities identify homicide victim in Dorchester quadruple shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man killed in a quadruple shooting Wednesday in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Windermere Road about 6:30 p.m. found four men in their 30s suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Investigators say they believe the four men were in a car when they were shot in what did not appear to be a random attack.

Kevin Brewington, 33, of Allston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

