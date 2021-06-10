SANDWICH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the human remains found in a heavily forested area in Sandwich, New Hampshire as a man reported missing a year ago.

A fisherman located human remains in Sandwich Notch on May 2, according to state police.

The N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as those of Ronald Rauschnot, 56, of Ossipee, state police said.

He had been reported missing in May 2020, when he was last seen by loved ones.

The cause of death is pending but state police say foul play is not suspected.

