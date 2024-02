SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the skeletal remains that were found in Saugus on Sunday.

The remains found behind David Drive have been positively identified as those of John Lawler, of Haverhill, by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was reported missing in the summer of 2023.

