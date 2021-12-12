WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the human remains found in a wooded area in Wakefield as a man reported missing in May 2020.

The remains have been identified as Patrick Shea, 68, of Wakefield, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, crews surveying wetlands in a wooded area behind Wakefield High School discovered apparent human remains and contacted police, the DA’s office said.

A preliminary investigation determined foul play was not a factor in Shea’s death, authorities said.

A ruling on the cause and manner of his death is still pending.

