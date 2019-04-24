Authorities identify husband, wife killed in Northborough murder-suicide

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a woman and her husband dead in Northborough, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported domestic dispute at 18 Pond View Way just before 10:30 p.m. found Debra Blasko, 57, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband, Thomas M. Blasko, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined Thomas Blasko shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

Troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting Northborough police with an investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)