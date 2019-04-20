Authorities identify Laconia, NH homicide victim

LANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man whose death in Laconia, New Hampshire launched a suspicious death investigation.

An autopsy determined that Wilfred Guzman Sr., who was found dead Friday, died of blunt- and sharp-force injury to his head, according to a statement issued Saturday by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

The investigation into Guzman’s death remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Matthew Amatucci at (603) 223-4381.

