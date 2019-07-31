DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — North Georgia authorities have released the name of a man accused of killing his wife as she fled to a nearby fire station for help.

District Attorney Lee Darragh told reporters Tuesday that 44-year-old Jeremy Wade Gibson faces charges including murder. Authorities said 44-year-old Amy Alexandria Gibson had called 911 late Monday and frantically requested help, but the call died as the dispatcher asked for more information.

Minutes later, Gibson pulled into a Dawsonville fire station tailed by her husband, who authorities say approached the woman and shot her. Gibson’s children, ages 5 and 8, were in her car and escaped physical harm. They’re now in state care.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Dawsonville is about 60 miles north of Atlanta.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)