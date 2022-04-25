LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was fatally shot in Lawrence early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Market Street just before 2 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Luis Mendez, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say they don’t believe the shooting was random.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lawrence police with the investigation.

