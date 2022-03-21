NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in New Bedford on Monday evening.

Officers responding to a reported shooting outside of 117 Hillman St. just after 6 p.m. found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound on a porch, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, later identified as Eric Jose Carlos, 35, of New Bedford, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m., the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

