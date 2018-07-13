Authorities identify man found dead in Rindge, NH

RINDGE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have identified the man who was found dead on the side of the road earlier this month.

The body of 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis, of Westminster, Massachusetts, was found on the side of Route 119 in Rindge N.H. on July 10.

The death has been ruled a homicide, according to Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Jennie V. Duval.

A jogger came upon Chicklis’ body and reported it to law enforcement. The circumstances leading up to his death are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Shawn Skahan at 603-223-8729.

