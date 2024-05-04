TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was found fatally shot in Taunton on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a man found dead in a furnished shed on Highland Street pronounced Jhonny Lajoie, 32, of Taunton, dead from gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No additional information was immediately available.

