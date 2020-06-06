Authorities identify man killed in Dorchester double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot on Whitfield Street just before 2:30 a.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Boston police said.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Deangelo Taldon, 33, of Boston, died from his injuries, police said Saturday.

The second victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)