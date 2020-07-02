Authorities identify man killed in Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 109 Norfolk St. around 12:20 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the nearby area of Armandine and Milton streets, according to Boston police.

Rashawn Washington Clark, 45, of Dorchester was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Ballistic evidence was recovered in the area.

One man who lives in the area called the shooting extremely upsetting.

“It’s just scary, you know? You come out the house and something happens. Early morning, night, it doesn’t matter. You have family, I got kids; I got two daughters,” he said. “There are definitely good people around here. It’s a very good community, don’t get me wrong. But you have your bad people in it, too, you know? You can’t change that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

