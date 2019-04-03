Authorities identify man killed in Duxbury crash

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the driver who was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday in Duxbury.

The driver of the Nissan Altima killed in the crash on Route 3 has been identified as Marcos Dossantos, 43, of Marshfield, state police say.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-car crash on the northbound side of the highway between exits 10 and 11 about 4:40 p.m. found the mangled Altima, bent pieces of guardrail, and debris scattered all over the ground, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

