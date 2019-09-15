Authorities identify man killed in Fall River triple shooting

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a shooting after a bar melee in Fall River Friday night.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Eric Voshell, 39, of Oak Buffs.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting with multiple victims at JC’s Cafe around 10:15 p.m. found a Voshell suffering from serious injuries, according to the DA.

The victim was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Two other apparent gunshot victims — a 37-year-old Fall River man, and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man — were also transported to area hospitals with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said a huge fight broke out at the bar shortly before the shooting, and neighbors heard several gunshots.

“[There were] a bunch of guys brawling, people getting hit with their helmets,” said Sandro Semedo.”They all came out of the bar all fighting in the parking lot … and then you see everybody just taking off and the next thing you know there’s just one guy laying down there. He didn’t make it by the time the police got here.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)