Authorities identify man killed in Lynn double shooting

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a double shooting in Lynn on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Jones Terrace just after 6 p.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Christopher Gutierrez, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, Blodgett’s office said.

The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. He is expected to survive.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Lynn police with an investigation.

