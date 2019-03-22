Authorities identify man killed in Merrimack, NH fire

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 62-year-old man who was killed in a fire in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Riverside Drive pulled Merill Tye, of Merrimack, from the home and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where hew as pronounced dead from smoke inhalation.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials say a preliminary investigation suggests it was accidental.

