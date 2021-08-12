NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities on Thursday identified the man killed in an apparent homicide in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Officers found Jared Daly, 35, dead in the living room of a Hanover Street home while they were conducting a welfare check on Wednesday morning, according to Attorney General John Formella and Nashua Police Chief Michael Carignan.

An autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined that Daly’s cause of death was blunt impact injuries to his head, and that the manner of his death is a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

No additional information was immediately available.

