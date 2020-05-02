Authorities identify man killed in NH rollover crash

WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a rollover crash on Friday night in Warner, New Hampshire.

Troopers responding to a crash just after 11:30 p.m. found a 2000 Honda Civic, driven by John Willey, 22, of Boscawen, that lost control on I-89 northbound near Exit 8 and struck an exit sign before rolling over, police said.

The victim had veered off the side of the roadway when he struck the sign, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-227-0088.

