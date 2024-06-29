MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by police in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

Andrew E. Smith, 56, of Manchester, was shot by police on Bridge Street and his cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

The investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice with the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit into this event is ongoing.

The identity of the officer who shot him will not be disclosed until formal interviews take place; this is expected to take place in the next 5 to 10 business days.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation.

