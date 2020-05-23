Authorities identify man killed in Salisbury motorcycle crash

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Salisbury.

Troopers responding to a crash on Route 495 around 4:20 p.m. found a 51-year-old man was thrown over a guardrail from his motorcycle, which was parked in a median, police said. He was flown to Beth Israel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said on Saturday.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Brian Barry, 51, of Lowell was riding his motorcycle on Route 495 northbound when he merged with Route 95 in Salisbury and pulled over into the left side median, police said.

A Douglas woman was in the left lane when she hit the brakes of her Toyota Camry, thinking that the motorcycle was about to enter into her lane, according to police.

A Ford F-150 saw the Camry stop and swerved out of the left lane and into the median to avoid the woman, according to police.

The driver of the Ford, a 77 year-old man from Turner, Maine, struck the motorcycle, sending Barry over the guardrail, police said.

The driver of the Toyota and Ford remained at the scene, which was closed off for approximately a half an hour, police said.

Officials are investigating what caused the victim to pull into the median.

