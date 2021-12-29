WILLIAMSBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old Easthampton man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg, officials said.

Officers responded to a report from a passing bicyclist of a car crashed down a steep embankment on Mountain Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday found Allen R. Tautznik Jr. dead, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The vehicle could not be seen by passing motorists and it’s unknown when the crash occurred.

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer will determine the cause of death.



