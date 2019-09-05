Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old West Yarmouth man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound near exit 6 around 5:30 a.m. found a car overturned in the median, according to a release issued by state police

Paul Lowney was declared dead at the scene.

Mass. State Police in accordance with the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction and State Police Crime Scene Services are investigating the cause of the crash.

No further information has been made available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)