SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed on Route 9 in front of Domino’s Pizza on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on Boston Turnpike about 7:15 p.m. found Robert Curnin, 51, of Fitchburg, on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Curnin later died at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The driver stayed at the scene and was said to be cooperating with police.

The highway was closed for about four hours while police worked at the scene.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

