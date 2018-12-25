Authorities identify man struck, killed by car on Christmas Eve in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 29-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car on Christmas Eve in Weymouth.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Route 18 around 5:45 p.m. found Jacob Deitsch, of Weymouth, injured in the road, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Deitsch later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators could be seen looking over an SUV with damage to the front passenger side.

One woman leaving a nearby Christmas Eve church service nearby said the road where the incident occurred is busy and can be dangerous for pedestrians.

“It’s extremely, extremely busy,” Barbara Murphy said. “They don’t stop. They just come flying through. They don’t care if you’re crossing the street.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

