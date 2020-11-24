Authorities identify man who died after being pulled from Lowell fire

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died after being pulled from a fire in Lowell last week that was sparked by smoking materials.

Crews responding to a report of fire at an apartment building on Market Street on Thursday rescued 63-year-old Jose R. Nieves, who later died at a Boston hospital, Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron, Lowell Police Chief Raymond Richardson, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release.

The fire was contained to Nieves’ second-floor apartment and it broke out in his bedroom, officials said.

An investigation later revealed that the improper disposal of smoking materials caused the blaze.

