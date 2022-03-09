MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Milton on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Blue Hill Avenue near Robin Street around 6 p.m. found a Chevrolet Silverado that had crashed with an Infiniti Q50, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the Silverado, 56-year-old Michael McGrath, died from injuries his suffered in the crash.

A juvenile passenger in the pickup truck is recovering in the hospital after undergoing “major surgery,” the DA’s office said.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 40-year-old Boston man, was taken to Boston Medical Center with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

