Authorities identify man who died in Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man who died in a fire that destroyed a home in Burlington earlier this month.

Firefighters responding to a multi-alarm blaze at 26 Maryvale Road around 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 were greeted by heavy flames shooting from the windows and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

After crews knocked down the stubborn fire, Kevin O’Brien was found dead in a burned-out room, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson, Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced in a joint news release.

An elderly woman was rescued from the home by a FedEx driver and a neighbor was taken to a local hospital for treatment, along with a Burlington police officer, officials said.

The fire started on the first floor, where O’Brien was reportedly found. A melted plastic bucket containing Pall Mall cigarette remnants was found near a couch and there was additional evidence of smoking materials found in the living room.

The home has been deemed a total loss.

