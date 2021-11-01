WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a single-car crash on a highway in Wenham early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of Route 128 around 1:15 a.m. found a 2017 Toyota Camry that had veered off the highway and crashed in the woods, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The motorist, 31-year-old Gilbert Kemei, of Lynn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

