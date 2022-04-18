METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Methuen that claimed the life of a Lawrence man on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 213 west prior to Interstate 93 found 26-year-old Raul Arias suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Arias was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates Arias’ 2003 Jeep Liberty struck guardrail on the left side of the road before rolling over.

The crash remains under investigation.

