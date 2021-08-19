MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who was found stabbed to death inside a storage unit in Milford on Wednesday.

The remains of Paul T. Weaver, 54, of Milford, were found inside a locked storage unit at a facility on Beech Street, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early said during a news conference on Thursday.

Weaver was stabbed multiple times, Early added. His manner of death has since been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say Weaver appeared to be living in the storage unit where he was found. Early noted that at least one other person had access to the unit.

It’s not clear if authorities have identified a suspect.

Crews with metal detectors in hand could be seen scouring the area for evidence. Security camera footage has also been collected from area businesses.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are leading an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milford police or state police.

