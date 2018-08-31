Authorities identify man whose body was found on side of Mass. Pike in Auburn

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the young man whose dead body was found on the Mass. Pike in Auburn Wednesday night, officials said.

Johannes H. Songdahl III, 22, of Norwell, was found dead on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike at exit 10 around 10 p.m., according to a spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early’s Office.

Songdahl, a 2014 graduate of Norwell High School, was found more than 50 miles away from his home.

Early Friday evening, friends and family stopped by his home. Loved ones asked for privacy as they grieve.

Meanwhile, what exactly happened to the 22-year-old remains a mystery to investigators.

Responding troopers said there is no overpass near where Songdahl was discovered and there were no unattended vehicles found in the area.

The circumstances leading up to his death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police or the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

