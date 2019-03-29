Authorities identify man, woman found dead in NH hotel after armed standoff

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two people who were found dead in a hotel room following a lengthy standoff in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Christian St. Cyr, 27, and Brandie Tarantino, 21, were found dead Thursday in a first-floor hotel room at the Quality Inn, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher Wagner, and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano announced Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct their autopsies on Friday.

An autopsy has been completed on Stephen Marshall, 51, who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting prior to the standoff.

The medical examiner’s office concluded that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk and extremities.

The investigation into the deaths of Marshall, Cyr, and Tarantino continues.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

