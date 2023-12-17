MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two people who were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on a remote dirt roadway in Millis on Sunday morning, officials said.

A town worker found Michael Fischella, 32, and Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, near their vehicle on a roadway off Route 115 near the intersection with Route 27 around 9 a.m., according to a joint statement issued by Millis Police Chief Christopher Soffayer and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Both resided at 67 Curve St. in Millis.

“We are still very early in this investigation and there is much to be done, but we do not yet have evidence of third-party involvement,” Morrisey said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner may be able to provide information on the cause and manner of death in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

