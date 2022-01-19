FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a missing man who was found in a frozen pond in Framingham last week.

Emergency crews and dive teams responding to a report of a person in Learned Pond on the afternoon of Jan. 11 located the body of 71-year-old Richard Palmer about 10 feet from the shore, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said in a joint new release.

Palmer had been reported missing on Nov. 18, 2021.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.

An investigation remains ongoing.

