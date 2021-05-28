LEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash in Leverett last weekend.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Cave Hill Road around 5 p.m. transported Craig M. Vosburgh, 46, of Agawam, to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

